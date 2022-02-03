Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,783,650 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,710,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,783,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $115,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 33.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 562,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 160.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,959,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 382,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.62 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

