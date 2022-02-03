Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 247,409 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,705,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vector Group worth $111,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

