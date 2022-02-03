Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Repligen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $204.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $258.30. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.