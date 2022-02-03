Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KRMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,328. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

