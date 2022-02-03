Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

VNET has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

