Reviewing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delcath Systems and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 231.52%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.97%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 46.55 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.07 DarioHealth $7.58 million 18.11 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -2.00

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

