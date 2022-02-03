Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 42,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,839. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

