Rise Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $522,071.99 and approximately $129.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,061,263 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.