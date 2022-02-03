Robert W. Baird Cuts Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $163.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

