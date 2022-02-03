Roberto Napoli Buys 50,000 Shares of TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA) Stock

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA) Director Roberto Napoli purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,600.

TIMIA Capital stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TIMIA Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.35 million and a PE ratio of -19.52.

TIMIA Capital Company Profile

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

