Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

