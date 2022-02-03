Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.92 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.