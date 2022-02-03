Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $23,063,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $1,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $104.02 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $126.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52.

