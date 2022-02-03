Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $3,367,492 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

