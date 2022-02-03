Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

