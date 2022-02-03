Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,391 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

