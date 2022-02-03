Roger Dankel Sells 600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00.

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. 163,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,868,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

