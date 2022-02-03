Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.21

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.21 and traded as high as C$66.45. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$66.45, with a volume of 1,917 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

