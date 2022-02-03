ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.56

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and traded as low as $43.12. ROHM shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 20,902 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get ROHM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.