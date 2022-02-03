Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

