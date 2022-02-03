Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 4.3%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25. 35,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 646,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.