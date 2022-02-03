Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($26.11) on Thursday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,973.80 ($26.54).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.