Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $101.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

