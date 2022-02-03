Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.21) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.10).

KGF stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.97. The company has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.24).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

