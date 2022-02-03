Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.63) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 144.25 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

