RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 434,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

