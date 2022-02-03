Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $178,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

