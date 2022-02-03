Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $191,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $946.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.51. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

