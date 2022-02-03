Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

