Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,595 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.