Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 256,195 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

