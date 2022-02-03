Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,988 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CTS were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

