Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,101 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

