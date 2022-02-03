Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

