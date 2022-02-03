SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SABS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at 5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.97. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of 4.65 and a 52 week high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.06 by 0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,502,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.