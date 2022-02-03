Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 8,698 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $499,897.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. bought 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

NYSE SAFE opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

