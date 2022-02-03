Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.02) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR SZG opened at €31.54 ($35.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of €37.12 ($41.71).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

