Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

