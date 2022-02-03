Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 30.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 443.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

URI stock opened at $326.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.07 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

