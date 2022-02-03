Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.75% of HUTCHMED worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $188,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of HCM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

