Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 69,853 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.81% of Skyline Champion worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKY opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

