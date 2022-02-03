Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 75,966 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,966 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

