Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.24.

Shares of FM opened at C$33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

