Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SMG traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 905,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

