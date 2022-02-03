Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

SE traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,839. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

