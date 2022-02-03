Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 4,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,279,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,378 shares of company stock worth $363,198.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $68,473,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

