SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 62,500 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 2,383,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,708. SentinelOne Inc has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

