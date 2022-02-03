Sessia Market Capitalization Reaches $239,533.05 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $239,533.05 and $14,283.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

