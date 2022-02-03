Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Reaches $389,656.57

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $389,656.57 and $9,847.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

