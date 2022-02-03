Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 131,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SISI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,237. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.